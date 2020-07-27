Shifa launches plantation drive: Distributes 4,000 free fruit tree saplings

Islamabad : Shifa International Hospital (SIH) arranged a tree-plantation ceremony here Friday as part of the nationwide Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign.

Ch. Muhammad Saleem, Deputy Inspector General (HQ) Islamabad Police, who was the chief guest on the occasion, planted a tree in the hospital compound as a symbol of hope and courage to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. He lauded the efforts of doctors and healthcare professionals in controlling the outbreak.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Operation Officer of SIH Taimoor Shah emphasized the importance of plantation in maintaining biodiversity and ecological balance of the environment.

The management of SIH also gifted grapefruit saplings to more than 4,000 of its employees. The saplings were distributed to employees along with planting instruction handouts. SIH has also been planting trees in the green belt adjacent to Pitrus Bokhari Road, Islamabad.