‘Journey of public welfare to be expedited’

Islamabad : Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the journey of public service and public welfare will be expedited and negative politics will be answered with public service.

These views were expressed by Central Vice President and Administrator Central Secretariat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Zahid Hussain Kazmi in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister’s Office, says a press release.

During the meeting, important issues related to the political situation in the country, including the steps taken for the organization and prevention of coronation were discussed in detail.

On the occasion, the Central Vice President gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan on the steps taken to strengthen and organize the party by organizing jars across the country. He said that the journey of public welfare continues under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s smart lockdown policy was successful and today the whole world is following it and ensuring protection from corona.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will never forget its old and ideological comrades, difficult times have passed. The old workers are a valuable asset of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who will never be left alone. He further said that the people of Pakistan have acted upon the government SOPs against the corona pandemic which had yielded desirable results.