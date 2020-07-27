Students asked to submit online assignments

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University has further strengthened the process of digital transformation and submission of courses assignments is now fully switched from manual to automated system.

The students enrolled in programs offered in Spring 2020 Semester including BEd, BS, PGD, MEd, MA, MSc, MPhil and PhD are required to submit assignments online by logging in to www.aaghi.aiou.edu.pk.

The deadlines 15th August and 15th October have been set for the submission of first and second assignment respectively. Director Information & Communication Technology, Muhammad Ajmal Farooq informed the media persons that all students enrolled in Spring 2020 Semester had been sent usernames and passwords through SMS.