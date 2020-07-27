Prices of vegetables peak ahead of Eid

LAHORE: Prices of some essential vegetables, particularly ginger, green chili, coriander, tomatoes and onions, have reached highest level ahead of Eid.

The rates of other seasonal vegetables have also increased. Overcharging has become a regular feature in Sunday bazaars and open market in the absence of any check and balance from the government.

The prices of tomatoes and onions were already high, but overcharging by the sellers has further increased their prices.

However, the prices of chicken have declined this week. This week the price of chicken meat was fixed at Rs 154 to 162 per kg for live bird and for meat at Rs 235 per kg, while it is sold at Rs 180 to 200 per kg, and Rs 360 to 320 per kg, respectively.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade was unchanged at Rs 75 to 79 per kg, not sold, B-Grade at Rs 70 to 74 per kg, also not available, and potato sugar free was increased by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 51 to 55 per kg, sold at Rs 75 to 80 per kg, and potato store fixed at Rs 40 to 43 per kg, and it sold at Rs 60 to 70 per kg. The price of onions A-grade was reduced by Rs 5 per kg fixed at Rs 30 to 35 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg, B-grade at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs 35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs 26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs 30 to 35 per kg. The price of tomatoes A-grade was reduced by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 76 to 80 per kg, are sold at Rs 100 per kg, B-grade at Rs 70 to 74 per kg, and C-grade Rs 64 to 68 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of garlic local was unchanged at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 to 240 per kg, garlic Chinese reduced by Rs 15 per kg, was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Ginger Chinese was further gained by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 385 to 395 per kg, sold at Rs 500 per kg. Cucumber farm was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg, cucumber local fixed at Rs 40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Biter gourd local was declined by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, also sold at Rs 50 to 60 kg.

Spinach was fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg. Zucchini local was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 77 per kg, also sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg. The price of the lemon was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 95 to 100 per kg sold at Rs 120 per kg. Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 17 per kg, fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg. Lady finger was fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Luffa was reduced by Rs 25 per kg, fixed at Rs 45 to 47 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Arum was reduced by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Green chili price A-grade gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 100 to 104 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, B-grade by Rs 15 per kg, fixed at Rs 85 to 88 per kg, sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 80 to 83 per kg, sold at Rs 120 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 75 to 78 per kg, sold at Rs 160 per kg, and cabbage gained by Rs 4 per kg, was fixed at Rs 52 to 54 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

The price of pea was increased by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 190 to 197 per kg, not sold. Carrot Chinese was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was fixed at Rs 95 to 99 per kg not sold. Turnip was gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 50 to 52 per kg, not sold. Radish was gained by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs 25 to 27 per kg, not sold. Beetroot was sold at Rs 80 per kg. Mangoes (unripe) fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg. Sweet Potato was fixed at Rs 62 to 64 per kg, sold at Rs 80 to 100 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 80 to 140 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 100 to 140 per kg, A-grad at Rs 200 per kg. The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per dozen, not available, and B-category fixed at Rs 90 to 95 per dozen, mixed sold at Rs 120 to 130 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs 55 to 60 per dozen, sold at Rs 50 to 80 per dozen. Papaya was fixed at Rs 175 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg. Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs 110 to 115 per dozen, sold at Rs 200 per dozen. Grape fruit was fixed at Rs 32 to 34 per piece, sold 60 per piece.

Cheku (Sapodilla) was increased by Rs 10 per kg, fixed at Rs 125 to 130 per kg, sold Rs 200 per kg.