JI leader says PTI govt a failure

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami KP Youth Wing head Siddiqur Rehman Paracha has said the PTI government has troubled the masses during the first two-years of its rule and proved to be an utter failure. He was speaking at a news conference along with other party leaders Fazle Moula Khattak, Nasrullah Shaheen, Abdul Haleem and Zahidullah. The JI youth wing leader said the govt was imposed on people of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 by the some powerful quarters which could not provide any relief to people of the country so far. Siddiqur Rehman Paracha said spiraling prices, especially those of edibles and fuel, had made life miserable for the masses who were finding it difficult to meet even basic needs.