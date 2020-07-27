Edu Dept officials inspect schools in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: KP Education Department officials visited Khyber district and inspected various state-run school buildings.

KP Additional Deputy Director Education Muhammad Faridullah Khatak, accompanied by other officials, visited various schools and also addressed a gathering of Parents-Teachers Councils at the Government Primary School Ashkhel in Landikotal. Speaking on the occasion, Faridullah Khattak said the chief minister was taking interest in reconstructing the schools damaged during times of militancy in the tribal districts.

He said around 262 schools had been destroyed while 300 others were partially damaged in the erstwhile Fata districts. All the destroyed schools would be reconstructed while damaged schools would be repaired through the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) launched by the KP government, the official said. Assistant District Education Officer Misal Khan Shalmani in his speech thanked the KP government for releasing funds for Landikotal schools’ rehabilitation.