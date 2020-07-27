Disaster management training held in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A non-government organisation, Social Improvement Through Education and Knowledge (SIEK), in collaboration with Rescue 1122, held disaster management training on Sunday.

The training was imparted in the firefighting, rapid response in an emergency and natural calamity and first-aid and the participants included men, women and transgender people. Adnan Habib, the head of Rescue 1122 in Mansehra, said the government wanted to impart disaster management trainings to female and transgender along with male. “Emergency and natural calamity could happen anywhere and anytime and if women and transgender are equipped with emergency response knowledge and skills, they could play an effective role in rescuing victims,” said Habib. Sher Afzal Gujjar, the managing director SIEK, said that his organisation was working to bring women on a par with men and this was why such a training was imparted to them.