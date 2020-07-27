Jaggery export

Sugarcane is an important cash crop of Pakistan. It is grown in a large area of the country. Some portion of the crop is used for production of 'Gur', especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Pakistan is the world’s fifth largest producer and eight largest consumer of sugar. The sugar industry is the second largest agriculture based industry after textile. According to some media reports, the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has asked the Federal Ministry of Commerce and FBR to issue a separate HS code for export of gur (jaggery). The meeting was informed that customs authorities have included gur (jaggery) in code with sugar and brown sugar.

It merits a mention that a large share of gur (jaggery) produced in KP was exported to Afghanistan and creating hurdles in its exports would inflict losses on its traders through demurrages incurred through block trucks at Torkham due to mistaken inclusion of gur (jaggery) in the same code with sugar and brown sugar. In view of the above, the Federal Ministry of Commerce and FBR is requested to give urgent consideration to the matter so that the export of jaggery to Afghanistan is not hampered off.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar