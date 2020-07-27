Overhaul the system

Our ruling elite, be it from a political party or those who do not need votes to come to power, pretend that they love democracy. However, since the creation of Pakistan, these farcical words have been repeated as a mantra by politicians and even dictators with real democracy nowhere in sight. Whosoever gets power, by whatever means, becomes the champion of democracy while doing whatever they wish with no regard to the will of people. In fact, common people have been the most ignored party in the various forms of Real Democracy that have been experimented in our country. The only people that seem to be benefiting for the fruits of these repeated dramas seem to be rich and powerful. They have amassed wealth beyond imagination while common citizens have become poorer by the day.

On the one hand, there are no hospitals to diagnose and treat people suffering from complicated diseases and no decent educational facilities exist either. On the other hand, the ruling elite, and their aides, using their ill-gotten money can afford world-class facilities of health and education within the country or abroad. In short, government for the people has never benefitted the people in our country. We need a system overhaul that allows people who understand the norms of democracy, and who are not in politics to make money and do not think of power as heredity right. Only then will we have people who are answerable to the people and care about them. Otherwise, I am afraid we will keep going in circles and relying on generations of the same bunch of corrupt people who do not care about anyone but themselves.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad