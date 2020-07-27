Bodybuilding association urges govt to open gyms

KARACHI: A senior official of Karachi Bodybuilding Association Amirullah Khan has requested Sindh government to open gyms so that the sport could be prevented from further damage.

“In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan all gyms have been opened while in Karachi we are still waiting for the gyms to be opened. The gym owners and bodybuilders cannot bear any further damage to their businesses and careers,” Amirullah told 'The News' here on Sunday.

Amir said that gyms had been closed on March 20 and that continued closure had incurred a huge loss on the owners.

“There are around 2000 gyms in Karachi. Most of them are on rent which starts from Rs100,000 and goes to Rs250,000. The last four and half months closure has forced the gym owners to leave the businesses. The investment in each gym starts from Rs7 million and it goes to Rs10 million,” Amir said.

“Besides business perspective, bodybuilders also face huge sporting issues. In March, Pakistan’s seven-member team missed Mr World event in New Zealand because of the disruption of their training,” he said.

“We request the Sindh government to look at the issue. Millions of people are affected by the closure of gyms. Parks have been opened but gyms are still under lock-down. This is badly affecting us,” he said.

“We will take every care to ensure health safety of people and bodybuilders who come and train in the gyms,” Amir said. “If the government wants us to act on its SOPs we are ready to follow them,” said Amir, also a bodybuilding coach.