Sohail presses claim for a spot in first Test

BBy Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: Right arm pacer Sohail Khan has staked a claim to a place on the Pakistan team following an impressive display in practice matches as well as in the ongoing first class match being played between Pakistan players at Derby.

His 5-37 dismantled Pakistan Test aspirants and the way he has bowled so far on the tour has impressed the Pakistan team think-tank headed by Misbahul Haq. 'The News' has learnt from well-placed sources that batting coach Younis Khan and bowling coach Waqar Younis are particularly happy with Sohail's performance so far on the tour. Waqar is said to have taught him the art of late swing that has helped Sohail a lot in taking wickets.

“Younis and Waqar are particularly impressed with his ability to take wickets. The way he was seen bowling with the new ball was something very positive for the touring squad. Usually the impression about Pakistan bowlers is that they are good with the old ball. Sohail’s bowling so far on the tour has given some fresh prospects to the think-tank,” an official accompanying the team when contacted at Derby said. "Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are considered the first choice pace trio for Test cricket. We could add another pacer provided the pitch at Old Trafford for the first Test looks suitable for the seam bowlers," he added.

The official was excited at having options available. “Sohail's ability to swing the ball is very encouraging news for Pakistan. Now what remains to be seen is what type of wicket we will get for the first Test starting from August 5,” he added.

When questioned if one from the first choice trio could be dropped in Sohail’s favour, the official did not rule out that. “It all depends on how things turn out.

At this point of time Sohail has boosted his chances of earning a place on the Pakistan playing XI. Much depends on the state of playing track. Pakistan could well go into the Test with four seamers,” he said.

The Pakistan team had landed in England in the last week of June and had their quarantine in Warwick. “We have ten more days before the start of the first Test and hopefully by the time we start the Test series, the batting line up would give a settled look. Opener Imamul Haq’s ability to negotiate moving deliveries is also a good sign. We hope that Shan Masood and Abid Ali, both first choice opening batsmen, would show better performance in coming days,” he said.