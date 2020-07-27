Donald Trump

Washington: President Donald Trump mounted a strident defense Sunday of his wavering reelection bid with 100 days to go in a campaign that has seen him underwater in the polls -- and banking on the "silent majority" he says will bring him victory.

The 74-year-old Republican has struggled with setbacks on numerous fronts, facing mounting criticism over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the resulting economic pain, and failing to land punches on his opponent, Joe Biden.

In the latest blow to his hopes to be returned to the White House on November 3, polls released Sunday showed his support cratering in three critical battleground states.