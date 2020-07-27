close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
AFP
July 27, 2020

1,000-euro fine

World

AFP
July 27, 2020

Rome: Three businesses in the southern Italian city of Salerno are the first to fall foul of tough new anti-coronavirus regulations imposed by the region of Campania, local media reported Sunday.

The three businesses, which include a bar and a hairdresser, were hit with 1,000-euro ($1,166) fines after police found they had not respected an edict imposed on Friday that requires people to wear masks in enclosed spaces.

