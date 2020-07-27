Vietnam bus crash kills 13

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANOI: A high school reunion trip in Vietnam took a fatal turn on Sunday when a bus carrying the alumni crashed and flipped over at a bend on the highway, killing more than a dozen passengers.
The nearly 40 passengers on the bus were classmates from Dong Hoi High School who were travelling to visit the area in central Quang Binh province for the 30th anniversary of their graduation.
