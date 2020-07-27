‘CM has made PA a rubber stamp’

LAHORE : PML-N spokeswoman Uzma Bukhari has alleged that CM Usman Buzdar has made the Punjab Assembly a rubber stamp.

Responding to the statement of Raja Basharat on Sunday, she said the PTI government has banned opposition leaders from raising voice against its incompetence by violating rules of procedure. She said all rules are being violated during legislation. Bukhari said ‘vote thieves’ are running the affairs of assemblies through backdoor policy. She added the two years’ performance of the government is based only on corruption and fake tall claims. Bukhari said a party which was created by protests and sit-ins is criticising ‘our boycott of assembly’. She said only the bills for the protection of ATMs of Imran Niazi are passed. Uzma said Buzdar’s government remained busy making amendments to local government act for more than five times in two years.

Security beefed up: Security at churches and the entry and exit points of the provincial metropolis was beefed up on Sunday.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmed Khan directed all the officers to personally monitor security arrangements made for the churches. He said that special security arrangements should be ensured for the minority worship places.