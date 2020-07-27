‘Hepatitis C tablets more curative than injections’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : The treatment of hepatitis C with tablets instead of injections is more successful as this medication has no side-effects.
This was stated by Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor, Associate Professor of Medicine, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) in a message on World Hepatitis Day, says a press release issued here on Sunday. Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor said that Hepatitis B and C is a rapidly spreading disease due to carelessness, ignorance and dietary treatment. He added that the situation is spiraling out of control due to non-adoption of precautionary measures while the rapid rise in deaths due to jaundice is a matter of great concern. He said people usually do not get their blood tested due to lack of awareness and consider their hepatitis as a stigma and hide their disease which gradually becomes fatal.
