close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

Police checking

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 27, 2020

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective patrolling around the sacrificial animal markets and crime hotspots.

He said that Dolphin Force showed immediate response to the all 268 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin Force checked 140,000 motorbikes and 3844 cars and 143,700 people.

Latest News

More From Lahore