Police checking

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore Ishfaq Ahmed Khan has directed the Dolphin Force to ensure effective patrolling around the sacrificial animal markets and crime hotspots.

He said that Dolphin Force showed immediate response to the all 268 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Dolphin Force checked 140,000 motorbikes and 3844 cars and 143,700 people.