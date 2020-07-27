‘New bill to restore peace’

LAHORE : Islami Jamhoori Ittehad (IJI) president Allama Zubair Ahmad Zaheer has taken strong exception to the criticism of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry over the Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam (TBI) Bill recently passed by Punjab Assembly. Addressing a meeting here Sunday, he said the TBI Bill aimed at shutting the doors of sectarian tension and strife in the country which had been used as a tool by the enemies to play with the lives of innocent people and destabilise the country under the nefarious agenda. Allama Zubair expressed wonder as to why HRCP and the minister criticised the Bill. Other leaders of IJI, Dr Syed Talibur Rehman Shah Zaidi, Prof Fayaz Ahmad Salfi, Maulana Abdul Hafeez Okarvi, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi and Maulana Tayyeb Lakhwi demanded prime minister Imran Khan take notice of the provocative statements of the minister and decide whether people like him who always oppose and criticise Islamic Shariah and principles should be included in the cabinet of the Madina-like state envisioned by the prime minister. They warned that all negative propaganda against the TBI Bill would be frustrated as entire nation was standing behind such a comprehensive piece of legislation that aimed at bringing the sectarian provocation to an end.