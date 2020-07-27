GCU body to probe charges of harassment

LAHORE : Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor has ordered an inquiry into an allegation that a faculty member of the university had made inappropriate calls and messages to a female student.

Sources said the alleged case of harassment took place in the past but a complaint was received now. They added that the inquiry would ascertain the facts and recommend action accordingly.

The development vis-à-vis the inquiry was also shared on the GCU social media pages. Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, who assumed charge as VC in October last year, said as a matter of principle any such behaviour of harassment would not be tolerated at GCU. He ordered a full inquiry into the matter and included a female professor in the committee to be headed by the relevant dean.

The VC said that there was already a web portal (Vice Chancellor web portal) that he had set up in February 2020 for such complaints by students and staff, within the first few months of joining as GCU’s Vice Chancellor. He said the GC University Lahore would not further comment on this matter till a full completion of the inquiry. He directed the committee to maintain the confidentiality of the matter and provide full protection to the student.

The VC also directed the faculty member facing allegations to cooperate fully with the inquiry committee.

Hygiene kits distributed: The Punjab Emergency Service director general distributed 200 hygiene kits and ration packs among the deserving community members of Gopi Rai village.

The ceremony to distribute kits was organised by Punjab Emergency Service in collaboration with Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) Pakistan at Emergency Services Academy.

LWMC completes sanitation week: Observing sanitation week, the Lahore Waste Management Company completed the week-long cleanliness operation and lifted more than 40,000 tonnes of solid waste from the City.

Officials said the objective to observe the sanitation week was to be well prepared before the mega cleanliness operation of Eidul Aza. The LWMC MD said that the cleanliness situation of the City will be improved on priority followed by swift redress of public complaints.

During the sanitation week, LWMC conducted special cleanliness operations outside all mosques, churches, graveyards, public and private hospitals, commercials markets, parks, cattle markets, public offices and on main roads.

LWMC MD Shahzaib Hasnain paid surprise visits to different areas late night to monitor LWMC’s operations of mechanical sweeping and washing.

He monitored the dredging operations at Anarkali Bazaar. He visited Jail Road, China Chowk, The Mall, Laxmi Chowk and other areas of the City.