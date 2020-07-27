Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Abidi sir, I got 84% marks in DAE Electrical. I have heard and think there is not enough scope in this field. Therefore, I am willing to study with different subject area. It is my humble request if you can please advise me about the best options for me? However, I am very keen to study BS-IT in which I have my personal interest. (Afnan Maqbool – Faisalabad)

Ans: I’ll suggest you to go ahead with IT or Computing Science which will somehow increase the value of your current degree. There is more scope in Software Engineering than Information Technology. Another option is Internet Security and Networking but I’ll suggest you to find some opportunities before you move ahead on other choice.

Q2: Dear sir, I am a student of DVM/ Veterinary Medicine. After the degree, I am willing to do MPhil but I am confused on what subject should I choose. Please guide me for the best subject option for MPhil. (Furqan – Narowal)

Ans: In my opinion, you should gain some experience in your relevant field after the degree. In this way, you will have better idea about further research in veterinary medicine in Pakistan. I hope you are aware of new viruses and disease hitting the animals, so you can consider Veterinary Microbiology, Veterinary Pathology and Parasitology for further research. You can find several opportunities for scholarship in OECD countries. Also, there are opportunities available for scholarship in Veterinary Sciences in foreign countries.

Q3: Sir, I read your column in Daily Jang. Let me tell you that I recently did Masters in Commerce/ MCom and willing to continue my studies. I need your guidance for further studies. Can you help? I will be grateful if you can share your contact number so that we can discuss further? (Abrar – Rawalpindi)

Ans: After completing your masters, I’ll advise to gain some experience in your relevant field. Also, do some latest banking courses available in the market. You can choose Banking, Finance or Economics for your PhD.

Q4: Sir, I am student of MBA at Virtual University. I got 86% marks in first semester. My second semester is in progress. I need to choose specialisation in third semester. Before that I did BCom and worked 5-6 years in accounts. Please guide me for my specialisation. (Rafiullah Khan – Karachi)

Ans: It seems like you are very hard working by your marks shown in first semester. Based on your previous educational background and experience, I’ll advise you Finance, Accounting or Financial Management for specialisation. I’m sure that you’ll do your project at the end of final semester so I’ll suggest you to have a look on live trading and risk analysis etc to get your MBA completed.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).