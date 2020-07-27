Two children, parents die in accident

LAHORE : A couple and their two children were run over and killed by a speeding trailer on Multan Road near Sundar police station on Sunday. The victims have been identified as Munir Ahmad, his wife, Shakeela and their children Hammad Ali and Fatama. They were on their way on a bike when a rashly-driven trailer hit and killed them. Rescuers removed the bodies to morgue.

Man held: Sadr CIA arrested a man for killing his friend over a minor issue. The accused, Shan, had strangled his friend, Hamza, with a wire over an exchange of harsh words with him. Later, he dumped his body in a washroom of a deserted haveli near Jallo Morr and fled.