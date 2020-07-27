Scattered rain likely

LAHORE : Moderate but scattered rain was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the afternoon and continued till evening. All underpasses on Canal Bank Road become shelters for motorcyclists due to which traffic blocked at some points. Meanwhile, MET officials said that seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moist currents are affecting the southern parts of the country. They predicted that rain, wind, thunderstorm are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, lower Balochistan, lower Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas. Hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. Sunday's highest temperature was recorded in Nokkundi where the mercury reached 46 °C while in Lahore it was 35.4°C and lowest was 26.6°C.