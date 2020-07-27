close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

CM Punjab condoles with interior minister

Lahore

July 27, 2020

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Pir Hassan Ahmed Shah, younger brother of Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah.

In a message, the CM expressed sympathies with the relatives of late Pir Hassan Shah and prayed for the departed soul.

