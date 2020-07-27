tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Houston: The first Atlantic hurricane of 2020 was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday after it swept into coronavirus-hit Texas, bringing heavy rain, storm surges and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.
The Category 1 storm was downgraded by the US National Hurricane Centre to a tropical storm at around 0600 GMT but it was still packing winds of around 70 miles (115 kilometers) per hour.
