Mon Jul 27, 2020
AFP
July 27, 2020

AFP
July 27, 2020

Houston: The first Atlantic hurricane of 2020 was downgraded to a tropical storm Sunday after it swept into coronavirus-hit Texas, bringing heavy rain, storm surges and potentially life-threatening flash flooding.

The Category 1 storm was downgraded by the US National Hurricane Centre to a tropical storm at around 0600 GMT but it was still packing winds of around 70 miles (115 kilometers) per hour.

