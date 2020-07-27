close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
July 27, 2020

HK tightens quarantine rules at sea

July 27, 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will stop most ships from changing crews in the territory from Wednesday to cut back on quarantine exemptions blamed for causing a third wave of coronavirus cases.

After seemingly ending local transmissions for weeks, new infections have hit triple figures on a daily basis in the densely packed finance hub -- sparking fears the new outbreak is spreading out of control.

More than 1,000 infections have been confirmed since early July -- more than 40 percent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

