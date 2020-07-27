Ex-Ivorian president says ‘age an asset’

Abidjan: Ivory Coast´s 86-year-old former president Henri Konan Bedie said on Sunday that "age is an asset" ahead of being declared his opposition party´s candidate for October´s tense presidential election.

After years of political turbulence in the West African country, the election has been tipped into uncertainty by the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly earlier this month.