close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 27, 2020

Ex-Ivorian president says ‘age an asset’

World

AFP
July 27, 2020

Abidjan: Ivory Coast´s 86-year-old former president Henri Konan Bedie said on Sunday that "age is an asset" ahead of being declared his opposition party´s candidate for October´s tense presidential election.

After years of political turbulence in the West African country, the election has been tipped into uncertainty by the sudden death of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly earlier this month.

Latest News

More From World