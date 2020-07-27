CM Murad Ali Shah condoles demise of poet Inayat Ali Khan

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed grief over the death of renowned educationist and poet Professor Inayat Ali Khan, who, besides composing serious verses, was also a notable humorous and satirical poet.

He said that the late poet would continue live through his poetry and always be remembered for his services in the education sector.

In the condolence message, the CM said the death of Prof Khan had created a void that would not be filled easily. Praising the late poet for his unique craft of composing satirical poetry, Shah remarked that his verses would continue to captivate the hearts and souls of his readers.