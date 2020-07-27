House of PIA engineer burgled in Shah Faisal Town

A family who had hardly reached Canada received a shock when they were told that there had been a break-in at their house in Karachi, located near the Jinnah International Airport in Shah Faisal Town.

Family sources said that some suspects climbed over the boundary wall of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) engineer Kamal’s 200-square-yard house on Friday night, and broke into every room to searched for valuables. They said the furniture appeared to be quite displaced.

This correspondent also saw a car parked at the house. The sources said the family had not left behind any valuables, adding that it was yet to be ascertained what had been stolen from the house. Police have registered an FIR of the break-in.

Adjacent to the Tariq Bin Ziyad Housing Society, Shah Faisal Town is situated in front of the Pakistan Security Printing Press, and is generally considered a secure locality.