Minor boy, teenager die in road crashes

A minor boy was killed and his father injured in a road accident in the Naval Colony area in Baldia Town on Sunday.

According to the Saeedabad police, the accident took place when an unidentified vehicle hit the victims’ motorcycle, causing injuries to them.

The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) where six-year-old Ahmed Raza succumbed to his injuries, while his father, Ziauddin, was in a critical state.

Police said a case had been registered against the unidentified driver.

Separately, two persons were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a trailer on Jinnah Brigade.

According to the Jackson police, the injured were taken to the CHK where one of them, identified as 16-year-old Arjun, son of Sunil, breathed his last, while his friend was under treatment. The police said the victims were friends and a case had been registered.