Sindhi fiction writer Ali Baba remembered

Intellectuals and writers paid homage to Sindhi fiction writer Ali Baba on his birth anniversary at an online discussion on Sunday.

They maintained that Ali Baba like great thinkers of the world was very simple in nature and rich in ideas, and his writings were a true reflection of the lives of ordinary and downtrodden people.

The event was part of a series of webinar discussions during the coronavirus pandemic organised by civil society activist Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan.

Ali Ahmed Rind, better known as his pseudonym Ali Baba, was born in 1940 in Kotri, Hyderabad, and died on August 8, 2016 at the age of 76.

He was a unique prose writer of Sindh who picked characters from Indigenous people of the Indus valley civilization in his hundreds of short stories, novels, dramas and radio monologues, speakers said.

Dharti Dhikana (uprooted people) and Mohen Jo Daro are his masterpieces. His television play Dungi Manjh Darya won a prize in a drama festival in Munich in 1981. He was also bestowed Pride of Performance for his artistic achievements.

Raja said Ali Baba had a simple nature and high ideals. “His unique style, unparalleled imagination and poetic diction were well evident in his stories, novels and plays. The world-class prose writer Ali Baba was found far from official patronage and writer’s groupings; he just penned a living character.”

Novelist Munir Chandio called the late writer one of the foremost storytellers of the post-Partition period. He said the play Dangi Manjh Darya had gained worldwide acclaim.

Rukhsana Ali, a PhD scholar from Finland, said the writers of today should remember that the scholarly status of classical writers is due to their resilient character and love for the land.

Other speakers at the session included Ahmar Nadeem Memon, Abdul Ghaffar Tabassum, Dr Khushal Kalani, Danish Parmer, Dr Zeeshan Jatoi, Manzoor Sethar, and Dodo Khan Khatian. They paid rich tributes to Ali Baba and gave their opinion on his art and philosophy. They also demanded that the government literary institutes translate his books into English and make the world aware of his world-class writings.