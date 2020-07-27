Another 16 die of COVID-19 as 3,384 recover from illness

The novel coronavirus has claimed 16 more lives in Sindh during last 24 hours, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation, adding that 713 more people had tested positive for the viral disease, raising the number of the total cases so far to 118,311.

He said the new 713 cases were diagnosed after 10,480 samples were tested, which diagnosed 713 more cases that constituted a seven per cent detection rate. He explained that the total number of tests so far conducted in the province was 709,806, against which 118,311 cases had been diagnosed, constituting an overall 17 per cent detection rate.

The CM said that after the 16 more deaths, the COVID-19 death toll in Sindh had reached 2,151, resulting in a 1.8 per cent mortality rate. He added that another 3,384 patients had recovered during 24 hours, after which the total number of cured patients had reached 107,403, constituting a 91 per cent recovery rate.

Shah said that currently 8,757 patients of COVID-19 were under treatment in Sindh, of whom 8,261 were in home isolation, 16 at the isolation centres and 480 at various hospitals. The condition of 415 patients was stated to be critical and 65 of them had been shifted onto ventilators, he added.

The CM explained that of the 713 new cases, 298 belonged to the six districts of Karachi division. They included 99 from District East, 69 from District South, 54 from District Central, 36 from District Korangi, 24 form District Malir and 16 from District West.

Regarding the rest of Sindh, he said Khairpur had recorded 38 new cases, Naushehro Feroz and Shikarpur 29 each, Hyderabad 27, Umerkot 26, Ghotki and Thatta 25 each, Mirpurkhas 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Jamshoro 20, Sanghar 15, Dadu 14, Matiari 13, Larkana 10, Shikarpur nine, Sujawal eight, Jacobabad seven, Badin five and Tando Allahyar had four new cases. The CM urged the people of Sindh to follow the guidelines issued by the government.