Social media users sharing pics of old rain-related incidents: Nasir

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday claimed that the city’s majority areas had been cleared of rainwater and a wrong impression was creating due to “the sharing of photographs of the previous rain-related incidents on social media”.

As the third spell of monsoon rains in Karachi created a municipal emergency in various parts of Karachi, Nasir along with Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani visited Saddar, Garden, Old City areas, Lyari, Manghopir and Baldia Town to inspect de-watering operations in these localities. The ministers asked the chairman of the District Municipal Corporation South, the municipal commissioners, and officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to speed up the operation to drain out the accumulated rainwater from the affected areas.

The information minister said in the first stage de-watering machinery and staff should be deployed to drain out rainwater from the important roads and streets of the city.

Later, the two ministers visited Golimar, Pak Colony and other affected areas of District West to supervise the emergency work being carried out there. They asked the municipal officials to ensure the protection of the low-lying areas by carrying out speedy work to clear the accumulated rainwater.

The ministers said the municipal authorities found it difficult to clear the accumulated rainwater due to high pressure of water.

The minister also contacted the chairman of the relevant union council in District Malir to drain out rainwater that entered the Sindh Public Library. The de-watering work at the library started later on.

The ministers asked the relevant municipal officials to deploy machinery and staff at underpasses in the city to make them clear of accumulated rainwater.