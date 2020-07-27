Raja opposes ban on YouTube

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Ramiz Raja thinks that banning YouTube would be a wrong decision and would take Pakistan backwards.

Following the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s hints towards banning the online video-sharing platform in the country, Raja expressed his opinion on the matter on his YouTube channel. The cricketer-turned-commentator-turned-YouTuber said that a lot of Pakistanis are expressing themselves and earning through this platform and if it goes down in the country, it will hurt the entire industry.

“I think just because of a few ignorant people, it is unfair to ban YouTube in the country. There are a lot of people who are earning through it. If YouTube gets banned in the country, a lot of people will lose their livelihood,” he said here on Sunday.