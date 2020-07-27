Bologna coach would rather not play than continue behind closed doors

MILAN: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said Saturday he would prefer to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors, competing in "frigid football".

"Playing without a crowd is not nice and you get tired of it," said the 51-year-old Serb. "I know this was the only way to finish the championship, but I hope that from September people can return to the stadium.

"If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors I prefer not to play.

"I have been in football for many years but a situation like the present one in which we find ourselves is impossible to explain.

"It´s a frigid football that doesn´t excite me. The games today are worse than the training sessions, hearing the sound of the ball.

"Playing this way sucks and I think it´s not just me who thinks that way."

Bologna have won just two of nine games since football returned in Italy on June 20 after a three-month coronavirus lockdown.