close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
July 27, 2020

Bologna coach would rather not play than continue behind closed doors

Sports

AFP
July 27, 2020

MILAN: Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic said Saturday he would prefer to not play at all next season rather than continue behind closed doors, competing in "frigid football".

"Playing without a crowd is not nice and you get tired of it," said the 51-year-old Serb. "I know this was the only way to finish the championship, but I hope that from September people can return to the stadium.

"If I had to choose between not playing next season or playing behind closed doors I prefer not to play.

"I have been in football for many years but a situation like the present one in which we find ourselves is impossible to explain.

"It´s a frigid football that doesn´t excite me. The games today are worse than the training sessions, hearing the sound of the ball.

"Playing this way sucks and I think it´s not just me who thinks that way."

Bologna have won just two of nine games since football returned in Italy on June 20 after a three-month coronavirus lockdown.

Latest News

More From Sports