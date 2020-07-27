County giants Surrey feel the strain due to virus

LONDON: The coronavirus pandemic has had serious ramifications across English county cricket, with even giants Surrey facing "huge financial strains", their CEO Richard Gould told AFP.

Gould said that having made around $58 million last year they would take a Â£30 million hit this year with cricket starting late due to the lockdown imposed in March.

Gould was speaking as Surrey played bitter city rivals Middlesex on the first day of a two day friendly at the Kia Oval which also saw the first fans permitted to watch a sporting event.

A crowd of 1000 members from both clubs were allowed in to sit in alternate rows in the 1845 Stand -- so named after the year Surrey came into existence.

Demand had been colossal -- "the phones rang off the hook" said Gould -- 10,000 of Surrey´s membership of over 13,000 ringing within the first hour. However, whilst that showed how enthusiastic is the desire to return to watch live sport it still does nothing for the finances.

Surrey rely on ticket sales for 90 percent of their total revenue, while it is not the same across the counties, with some reliant on the ECB for 80 percent of their revenue and 20 percent from supporters.