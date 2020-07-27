Broad strikes again to push England towards series win

MANCHESTER: Stuart Broad took six wickets and Rory Burns struck 90 to strengthen England´s grip on the deciding third Test although the West Indies avoided the follow-on early during the third day's play at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Broad´s haul of 6-31 in 14 overs helped the hosts bundle out the West Indies for 197 in reply to England´s first-innings 369 that featured his dashing 62.

He took all the West Indies wickets to fall on Sunday, first a burst of 4-14 in four overs as England went in search of a victory that would see them win this series 2-1 and regain the Wisden Trophy, and later two wickets for eight runs in three overs when the visitors began their chase of 399.

West Indies had scored 10 for the loss of two wickets when the day's play ended. Broad removed opener JD Campbell and night-watch-man Kemar Roach.

England made 226-2 declared in their second innings, with Burns and Dom Sibley (56) sharing a stand of 114 -- England´s first century opening partnership in a home Test since Alastair Cook and Alex Hales put on 126 against Pakistan at Edgbaston in 2016.

England captain Joe Root was 68 not out when he declared, amid concerns Monday´s play could be washed out.

No side have made more in the fourth innings to win an Old Trafford Test than England´s 294-4 against New Zealand in 2008.

Root declared when Burns, bidding for his third Test century, skied off-spinner Roston Chase to substitute wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Burns faced 163 balls including 10 fours.

Root had previously completed a 49-ball fifty when he drove Kemar Roach´s first ball back straight over the fast bowler´s head for four.

West Indies used three wicketkeepers on Sunday after Shane Dowrich was hit in the face after a 90mph delivery from Shannon Gabriel burst through his gloves.

One-day international wicketkeeper Shai Hope, in the Test side as a batsman, initially took over behind the stumps.

But match officials then allowed Da Silva, the back-up gloveman in the Test squad but not in the original XI for this match, to come on.

Burns, twice dismissed by Chase already this series, almost fell to him on 12 when beaten by a sharply turning delivery, only for the unlucky Da Silva to slip and miss the stumping chance.

West Indies resumed still needing 33 more runs to avoid the follow-on at 137-6.

Root, perhaps remembering how Dowrich, not out overnight along with West Indies captain Jason Holder, had struggled against the short ball in the second Test, initially deployed Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes on Sunday.

But Dowrich made a useful 37 before he was last man out to give Broad his 497th Test wicket.

Woakes thought he had Holder out on 38 with the aid of a brilliant diving catch by Ollie Pope at midwicket, but a replay check by the umpires revealed a no-ball.

Holder then ensured the follow-on was avoided by pulling Woakes for four.

SCORE BOARD

West Indies won toss

England 1st Innings 369 all out (O Pope 91)

West Indies 1st Innings 197 all out (J Holder 46, S Broad 6-31)

England 2nd Innings

R Burns c sub (Da Silva) b Chase 90

D Sibley lbw b Holder 56

*J Root not out 68

Extras (b6, lb3, nb3) 12

Total (2 wickets dec, 58 overs) 226

Did not bat: B Stokes, O Pope, J Buttler, C Woakes, D Bess, J Archer, S Broad, J Anderson

Fall: 1-114, 2-226

Bowling: Roach 11-4-34-0; Gabriel 5-0-19-0 (3nb); Holder 9-2-24-1; Chase 14-2-61-1; Cornwall 19-2-79-0;

West Indies 2nd Innings

KC Brathwaite not out 2

JD Campbell c Root b Broad 0

KAJ Roach c Buttler b Broad 4

SD Hope not out 4

Total (2 wickets, 6 overs) 10

Yet to bat: SSJ Brooks, RL Chase, J Blackwood, *JO Holder, SO Dowrich, RRS Cornwall, ST Gabriel

Fall: 1-0, 2-6

Bowling: Broad 3-1-8-2, Anderson 3-2-2-0

Umpires: Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough. TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth