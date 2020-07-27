Najib’s trial

Kuala Lumpur: A Malaysian court will hand down its verdict in Najib Razak’s first corruption trial on Tuesday, nearly 16 months after it began probing the former prime minister’s role in the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

Najib and his inner circle are accused of plundering sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad in a mind-boggling fraud that stretched around the world.