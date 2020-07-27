Miyazaki beats Piper in British Tour final

LONDON: Lily Miyazaki made short work of British teenager Grace Piper to win the British Tour women’s singles final in Roehampton on Sunday morning.

The top seed from Japan, 24, needed just over an hour to defeat 17-year-old Piper 6-0 6-2 to clinch the title at the National Tennis Centre.

Miyazaki, the world 351 who sealed victory with an ace, said on the LTA website: “I’m really happy with the win today, I thought I played a pretty clean match.

“But credit to Grace, she’s been playing really well this week and last week and she made it really tough for me today. I think I just played the big points better than her, maybe with experience and stuff like that.”

Piper said: “It was tough, she played really well and so I was unable to get a rhythm going in the first set. I think in the second I was pulling it back a bit but ultimately she was too good.”

In the men’s event, Charles Broom was crowned champion after overcoming fellow Briton Henry Patten in straight sets.

The opening set was a hard-fought affair which went to a tie-break but 22-year-old Broom raced away in the second to take the win 7-6 (3) 6-1.