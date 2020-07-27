Dettori and his ‘favourite girl’ eye third Arc

LONDON: Frankie Dettori and his “favourite girl” Enable are targeting the “impossible” by winning a third Arc de Triomphe in October, fired up by a close bond and decent supply of mint sweets.

The six-year-old mare won an historic third King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Saturday in sizzling style. However, trainer John Gosden and Dettori acknowledge they will need to get their tactics right in the Arc on October 4.

They believe they got their strategy wrong last year, being headed by Waldgeist late on to finish second. Enable may be getting on in years but for Gosden her great strengths are she does not have too many miles on the clock and is as tough as teak. “She has enormous mental strength,” said Gosden after her 5 ½ length win in the King George. “When Prince Khalid (Abdullah, her owner and breeder) asked me last year that he was thinking about keeping her in training for one more year, I said that she adores training.

“If she doesn’t go out first lot (on the gallops), she gets annoyed that she has to wait. She loves going out there and carries herself magnificently—she is a very proud person.”

Dettori credits Gosden’s ability to “think outside the box” in keeping Enable focussed and fresh.

“She is unbelievable,” said Dettori. “Now we have try the impossible and go for three Arcs. What a horse, what can you say? It’s no burden to say I love her so much. My favourite girl!”

The Italian says that at 49 it will be very hard for him to find another like her. “People get attached to her, no more than me and Imran (Shawani, groom), who looks after her,” he said.

“She has got this amazing presence and these massive, big ears. She walks with her chest sticking out and you can see it—she gives those vibes to everyone and people are attached to her for that reason. I get the privilege to ride her and the public are actually riding with me. We really need to cherish these special horses.”

Gosden too says great horses like Enable—who has accrued over Â£10million ($12.8 million) in prizemoney with 11 of her 14 wins in Group One races—gives racing a rare chance to extend its appeal outside the sport.