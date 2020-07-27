Zac Purton anticipating harder fight in title defence

LONDON: Zac Purton believes he will have to fight harder than ever before if he is to successfully defend his Hong Kong champion jockey title next season.

The 37-year-old claimed the coveted crown for a fourth time after an intense season-long battle with his long-standing rival Joao Moreira.

Though able to reflect fondly on another memorable campaign, the father of two, who ended the season with 147 winners, feels his task to remain at the top will be a challenge, with his key ally in recent seasons, veteran trainer John Moore, heading back to Australia.

He told PA: “It has always been competitive, but it will be very hard next season. With John Moore retiring, I’m going to need to hope I can fill that void and it might mean spreading my wings a little bit more.

“To be able to fight for the title you need good support and it will all depend where I get that support. I will be going out there and making sure I work hard for it.

“There is no doubt that Joao will come out hard next season. Both Karis Teetan and Vincent Ho have had good seasons as well. They seem to have plenty of support, so they could be challengers as well.”

When it comes to challenging for leading riding honours in Hong Kong, the multiple Group One-winning rider will always be close to top of the list. However, even he was slightly surprised to win title number four.

Purton said: “I felt Joao had better support than I had and he was getting better rides than I was getting. I felt like the momentum was with him last season. I just didn’t feel this season that I had a stable behind me that was really flying and I didn’t feel like I had the quality of rides needed to win a championship.

“But I grabbed the opportunities when I could and made the most of them. I think it probably was the hardest title I’ve won – but the one that has given me the most satisfaction.”

In any championship-winning campaign there will always be some results that mean more than others, and Purton nominates his first ever victory in the QEII Cup aboard the Tony Cruz-trained Exultant as his standout moment of the season.