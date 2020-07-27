Focus on building roads in south Balochistan: Asim

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa has said the current focus in south Balochistan is to build roads for “better connectivity and socioeconomic development”. In a tweet on Sunday, Bajwa, who is also the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting said the Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela roads are in focus to transform this region.
In a later tweet, Bajwa shared a video of Gwadar port and bustling coast line. “See the potential for Gwadar to become a global city and a vibrant port,” he wrote, adding: “Development activity picking up.”
