MPs want 90,000 new social homes a year to meet targets

LONDON: The government must ensure at least 90,000 new social homes are built a year in order to meet its ambitious housing targets, a group of MPs has said. Increasing funding for local authorities and housing providers would help the government meet its overall target of 300,000 new homes a year, a report by the Commons Housing, Communities and Local government Select Committee said.

Clive Betts, Labour chairman of the committee, said broader reforms are needed too, such as making land more affordable and using all the receipts from Right to Buy to build new social housing. He added: “The collapse of social housing building since the 1980s has had terrible consequences on our ability to provide adequate housing for those who need it. The last decade has seen a surge in families living in temporary accommodation and people rough sleeping, while at the same time we have come to rely on the private rental sector to shore up the creaking social housing capacity.

“We need at least 90,000 new homes a year to get to the level of social housing we need, but this is achievable. We believe this target can be reached in five years, but only if the government gives providers sufficient financial backing and reforms the wider landscape that social housing providers operate in.

“They must ensure that the money is there to build, that land is available to build on and allow flexibility to buy surplus housing where it is not needed in the private sector. The system must ensure that any housing sold via Right to Buy is replaced like-for-like and that local authorities are allowed to retain all the receipts produced to enable them to achieve this.

“This must be a long-term commitment to creating a social housing system that meets long-term demand. It will be challenging but it is achievable.” The report highlights that 83,700 households are in temporary accommodation, an increase of 82% since 2010, and the number of people rough sleeping has gone up 165% in the same period. Since 1981, over a million homes have been lost from social housing stock — and in 2019 only 6,827 new homes were built.

The group of MPs warned that the economic and social consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic are likely to place greater burden on a social housing system that is already under significant strain.