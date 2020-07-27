Islamabad, Beijing rubbish ‘bio-weapon’ reports

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have rubbished reports claiming China’s Wuhan lab was conducting alleged covert operations in Pakistan and creating “anthrax-like pathogens” as a politically-motivated and fake story composed of distortion of facts and fabrications that quote anonymous sources.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said: “There is nothing secret about the Bio-Safety Level-3 (BSL-3) Laboratory of Pakistan referred to in the report. Pakistan has been sharing information about the facility with the States Parties to the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention (BTWC) in its submission of Confidence Building Measures.

The spokesperson added that the facility is meant for diagnostic and protective system improvement by research and development on emerging health threats, surveillance and disease outbreak investigation.

“Pakistan strictly abides by its BTWC obligations and has been one of the most vocal supporters for a strong verification mechanism to ensure full compliance by the states parties to the convention,” the statement added.

“The attempt to cast aspersions about the facility is particularly absurd against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for better preparedness in the areas of disease surveillance and control and international collaborations in that regard, consistent with Article X of BTWC,” it concluded.

Separately, the Embassy of China in Pakistan also strongly opposed the fabricated story about China-Pakistan joint research. “It is totally irresponsible, vicious-intentioned to smear China and Sino-Pak relations.”

As a responsible nation, China always lives up to its obligations to BTWC,” the Chinese embassy posted on its Twitter account.