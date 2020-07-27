Three die from rain-related incidents in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people died and large parts of Karachi experienced power cuts on Sunday as a third spell of rain lashed the metropolis, Geo News reported.

According to officials, all the deaths occurred due to electrocution in separate incidents across the city. Among the victims was a child. The Pakistan Meteorological Department had last week forecast a third spell of monsoon in Karachi with heavy rain and thunderstorm between Sunday and Monday.

Several areas of the city reported power losses. KE, the sole electricity provider, said it would restore power as soon as it was safe to do so. A spokesperson said electricity supply of low-lying areas and those with illegal connections had been suspended. “We urge government departments to work as quickly as possible to drain the water out of these areas,” the spokesperson said. On July 17, two people had died of electrocution in the city as rain battered the metropolis.