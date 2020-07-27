An education emergency

If there’s one thing the Covid-19 pandemic has shown it is that the ‘system’ the world lives with – aka capitalism – is so flawed that it can’t even sustain four months of a go-slow movement for human health and life. We had hoped these four months would teach the world what needs to be prioritised – health, education, science, humanity – but instead the world seems hell bent on proving itself the same kind of narrow-visioned and greedy place it has always been. A recent report by British charity Save the Children has warned that Covid-19 has caused an “unprecedented education emergency”, with nearly 9.7 million children at risk of never going back to class. Moreover, the report also says that the economic fall-out of the crisis could force an extra 90 to 117 million children into poverty.

Eventually, it all boils down to a matter of policy priorities. The world will have to decide whether it wants its children educated or its one percent rich even richer. Unfortunately, for lower-income and developing countries, it’s even worse – mostly because of the crippling lack of choice due to policy directives from international financial institutions. The report lists 12 countries where children are most at risk of falling behind. These include Niger, Mali, Chad, Liberia, Afghanistan, Guinea, Mauritania, Yemen, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal and Ivory Coast. That means the world’s most deprived children get even more short-changed than usual.

For Pakistan, the education emergency has been around forever. A consequence of poor planning by the state, education – both school and higher – in the country has been left to market forces. It was during the 1980s, when privatisation was all the craze, that private schools charging outrageous fees while providing a substandard education began to crop up. In the meanwhile, public schools remain chronically underfunded, forcing parents into paying outrageous sums just to get their children education. The issue is clearly of class privilege and state apathy – and from ghost schools to poor quality education, Pakistan suffers from a myriad crises when it comes to education. The pandemic will only make things worse. Clearly, there is a need for change and it needs to come from the bottom up since the state has shown no appetite for tackling this crisis. We really don’t want a country whose children (larger in number than adults) have no options for surviving with dignity and respect.