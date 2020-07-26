Trump’s handling of virus could cost him presidency

NEW YORK: An American president setting off a war somewhere in the world to win an election he thinks is already lost - it’s a script familiar to moviegoers. But an American president who threatens to wage war on American cities to turn an election campaign around? That’s unheard of, foreign media reported.At least it was until now.

Amidst the clouds of tear gas, anonymous federal police in battle gear throw stun grenades into a crowd, arresting protesters in the streets, locking them up without warrants. The videos showing the deployment of militarized troops in the United States look like scenes from the combat video game "Call of Duty.” But they’re real. Donald Trump has deployed the federal troops from his Department of Homeland Security as a kind of presidential militia in Portland on the West Coast, where they have been using brute force against Black Lives Matter supporters who have been protesting in the city for weeks. The heavily armed security force is usually reserved for things like counter-terrorism operations or going up against drug smugglers. They have no insignias and their vehicles have no license plates.

Every day, hundreds of mothers are peacefully standing up to the authorities. They call themselves the "wall of moms” and sing "please don’t shoot us” and nursery rhymes. But the security forces have no regard for them. "Every night, moms have been teargassed, moms have been arrested, moms have been treated violently," Joselyn Merrill, one of the protesting moms, says by phone. Merrill is an Air Force veteran with three children.

"A member of my congregation, who is also a city commissioner, was teargassed," says Merrill. "The street medics have also been targeted. These are people that are volunteering their time to make sure that everybody's safety is of the foremost importance every night. It's shocking that this is happening." Merrill says she took an oath on the constitution as an Air Force veteran. "I never thought that this was going to happen on US soil."

The president, who is lagging far behind challenger Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in virtually all polls, is doing something that none of his predecessors has done: He’s invading American cities. "We’ll do something,” Trump said. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit and Baltimore, he said, are ruled by "liberal Democrats,” by the "radical left.” He argued that if Biden wins the presidency, the same would happen in the rest of the country. "The whole country would go to hell. And we’re not going to let it go to hell.”