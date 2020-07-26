FC man martyred in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified gunmen martyred a Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel in Gandi Umar Chikar on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that FC man Fazal Umar, who was posted in Balochistan, had reached Gandi Chowk to celebrate Eidul Azha with family and was heading to his home when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him. The accused fled the scene while the police shifted the body to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medico-legal formality. The police launched investigation after registering the case. Meanwhile, two persons identified as Naseer Muhammad and Muhammad Rehman were wounded in a shootout with police near Zarojan Plaza in Tajori subdivision. Both of them were arrested and shifted to a hospital.