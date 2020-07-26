India to buy hammer missiles from France on emergency basis

NEW DELHI: India’s war frenzy continues as it has decided to buy hammer missiles from France on an emergency basis.

Indian media citing official sources said that progress has been made in the purchase of air to surface hammer missiles and that France is ready to supply hammer missiles to India despite limited time.

The report said that the agreement was being made under the emergency powers given to the Indian Army by the Modi government. However, the Indian Air Force has neither confirmed nor denied the news. The deal for the Hammer missile, which has a range of 60 to 70 km for France’s Raphael fighter jets, is being signed at a time when tensions are at all-time high between India and China over the Ladakh issue.