‘PAF ever ready to give befitting reply to any misadventure’

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Saturday assured the nation that PAF alongside its sister services is ever ready to give a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary.

He expressed these views during his visit to PAF Base, Qadri at Skardu in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday. The air chief witnessed various operational activities at the base including rapid deployment of fighter aircraft and combat support elements.

He was also briefed on the ongoing infrastructure development works at the base. The air chief appreciated operational preparedness of the base personnel and expressed his satisfaction over the pace of developmental works.