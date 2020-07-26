Indian troops martyr 2 more Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Two more Kashmiri youths martyred by Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism in Ranbirgarh area in the outskirts of Srinagar, Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in the area. The troops have sealed all entry and exit points of the area. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Sidiqui, in a statement issued in Srinagar paid tributes to the martyred youth.

He said that the people of the territory especially the youth were rendering unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which would not be allowed to go waste.